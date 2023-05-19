The world's biggest Arby's is in the Richmond area

The Richmond region has a lot to be proud of: the incredible James River, award-winning restaurants, museums, history and plenty of art.

But here's another feather in our cap — a great, big peacock one. The region is home to the biggest Arby's in the world.

Look at that massive patio. Photo: Karri Peifer/Axios

At 7,125 square feet, the Arby's right off 95 in Colonial Heights is nearly three times the size of the average Arby's, making it — to their best knowledge — the largest Arby's in the world, a company spokesperson tells Axios.

A table for kings, according to Karri. Photo: Karri Peifer/Axios

Why it matters: Literally zero other places in the world can make the same claim, with their tiny, insignificant little Arby's.

The station wasn't opened when we visited, but the menu looks great. Photo: Karri Peifer/Axios

And while other Arby's locations have the meats, Colonial Heights Arby's has meat, plus a barbacoa station, a separate Eskimo Pie counter, lodge theme, totem pole, nine-seat king's table — with hot pink thrones — and two-sided fireplace.

Take that, other 3,499 Arby's in nine counties.