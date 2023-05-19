Virginia's vacation home hotbeds

Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: U.S. Census and IPX ; Chart: Tory Lysik and Simran Parwani/Axios Visuals

If you're in the market for a vacation home — and who isn't? — now might be the perfect time to buy.

Driving the news: Across the country, demand for second homes is down more than half from pre-pandemic levels, fueled by high costs, a cooling short-term rental market and a pullback in remote work, per a new Redfin report.

Why it matters: Softening demand could translate into softening prices, and maybe even bargains, if you're lucky.

If you're looking, it might be worth considering these Virginia vacation home hubs.

Wintergreen and two towns near Lake Gaston along the North Carolina border, Bracey and Gasburg, are the cities with the highest share of vacation homes in Virginia.

The typical home value in those areas is $432,300, $162,500 and $219,000, respectively, according to Zillow.

State of play: Vacation homes make up just 2% of homes in Virginia, Axios' Tory Lysik and Simran Parwani report, analyzing census data.

That's compared to the national average of 4%.

Of note: The Census Bureau defines vacation homes as those that are vacant for "seasonal, recreational or occasional use."

Worth noting: Coastal Virginia doesn't rank in the top three, in part because of census-designated places. By those metrics, only about 50% of the homes in Virginia Beach, for example, fall under the "seasonal, recreational or occasional use."

