Richmond airport adds new nonstop flights

There are three new nonstop flights out of Richmond just in time for summer travel.

What's happening: Breeze Airways launched nonstop routes this week from Richmond airport to Los Angeles, Cincinnati and New York-Islip (Long Island).

Meanwhile, seasonal nonstop routes to Jacksonville and Providence resumed yesterday.

Of note: The Cincinnati and Islip routes are seasonal and will only be available in summer, for now.

Zoom in: The days the routes fly and starting prices for flights vary.