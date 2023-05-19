2 hours ago - Business

Richmond airport adds new nonstop flights

Karri Peifer
Illustration of an airport runway shaped like a checkmark.

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

There are three new nonstop flights out of Richmond just in time for summer travel.

What's happening: Breeze Airways launched nonstop routes this week from Richmond airport to Los Angeles, Cincinnati and New York-Islip (Long Island).

Meanwhile, seasonal nonstop routes to Jacksonville and Providence resumed yesterday.

Of note: The Cincinnati and Islip routes are seasonal and will only be available in summer, for now.

Zoom in: The days the routes fly and starting prices for flights vary.

  • Richmond to Los Angeles: Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday. One-way price starts at $200.
  • Richmond to New York-Islip: Thursday and Sunday. One-way price starts at $53.
  • Richmond to Cincinnati: Monday and Friday. One-way price starts at $49.
  • Richmond to Jacksonville: Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday. One-way price starts at $69.
  • Richmond to Providence: Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday. One-way price starts at $50.
