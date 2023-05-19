2 hours ago - Business
Richmond airport adds new nonstop flights
There are three new nonstop flights out of Richmond just in time for summer travel.
What's happening: Breeze Airways launched nonstop routes this week from Richmond airport to Los Angeles, Cincinnati and New York-Islip (Long Island).
Meanwhile, seasonal nonstop routes to Jacksonville and Providence resumed yesterday.
Of note: The Cincinnati and Islip routes are seasonal and will only be available in summer, for now.
Zoom in: The days the routes fly and starting prices for flights vary.
- Richmond to Los Angeles: Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday. One-way price starts at $200.
- Richmond to New York-Islip: Thursday and Sunday. One-way price starts at $53.
- Richmond to Cincinnati: Monday and Friday. One-way price starts at $49.
- Richmond to Jacksonville: Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday. One-way price starts at $69.
- Richmond to Providence: Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday. One-way price starts at $50.
More Richmond stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Richmond.