Introducing Virginia's new summer drink

Richmond's legendary metal band, GWAR, and Virginia's award-winning brewery, Devils Backbone, have teamed up to create a brand-spanking-new canned cocktail: the GWAR Smash.

Why it matters: It's Devils Backbone's first rum-based canned cocktail, and the drink has Richmond roots: It's based on a cocktail occasionally served at GWARBar in Jackson Ward.

GWAR Smash launched this month, and at 7.5% ABV, it contains a shot and a half of rum, according to the packaging, plus pineapple, orange, lemon and apple and peach schnapps.

It can be found online, at GWARBar and in select retailers, which according to Devils Backbone's beer finder includes locally: