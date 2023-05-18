Richmond's new giant kaleidoscope sculpture
The Science Museum of Virginia opened its big new park, The Green, last week.
Of note: The space, which replaces a surface parking lot, features a giant new sculpture made up of dozens of kaleidoscopes.
It's called "Cosmic Perception" and was designed by the public art studio Re:site.
What's next: So many selfies.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Richmond stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Richmond.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more