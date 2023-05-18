Richmond's new giant kaleidoscope sculpture

Share on email (opens in new window)

The Science Museum of Virginia viewed through "Cosmic Perception." Photo: Ned Oliver/Axios

The Science Museum of Virginia opened its big new park, The Green, last week.

Of note: The space, which replaces a surface parking lot, features a giant new sculpture made up of dozens of kaleidoscopes.

Photo: Ned Oliver/Axios Richmond

It's called "Cosmic Perception" and was designed by the public art studio Re:site.

What's next: So many selfies.