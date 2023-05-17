A Civil War tunnel was discovered at the site of CoStar's new building

Share on email (opens in new window)

Construction workers discovered a 44-foot-long, Civil War-era tunnel on the site of CoStar's new riverfront building.

What's happening: It most likely served as a storm drain for overflow from nearby canals, archaeologist David Dutton told WRIC.

What they're saying: CoStar CEO Andy Florance told the station that the company hopes to preserve elements of the tunnel for display in the new 26-story building.