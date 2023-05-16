25 mins ago - Things to Do

Ask Axios: Searching for square dancing

Ned Oliver

Photo: Courtesy of Library of Congress

An Axios Richmond reader asks: Any leads on the best options for square or contra dancing in Richmond?

Answer: We wouldn't know the difference between a square dance and a contra dance if we were right in the center of one getting yanked around by a partner.

  • So we asked our readers if they had any leads.
  • (It turns out, by the way, that you contra dance in lines across from a dancing partner. Whereas, square dancing is practiced in squares of four couples.)

For square dancing, readers suggested checking out RVA Square Dance, which organizes a monthly dance at Seventh Street Christian Church.

The contra dancing scene here seems a little smaller, but the Traditional American Dance and Music Society hosts regular dances.

  • And Hannah A. suggests heading East to Williamsburg, where Norge Community Hall hosts a dance the first Saturday of the month.
  • "Great atmosphere, with a lot of veterans who will politely but firmly push you in the right direction," she tells us.
