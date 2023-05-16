Ask Axios: Searching for square dancing

Share on email (opens in new window)

An Axios Richmond reader asks: Any leads on the best options for square or contra dancing in Richmond?

Answer: We wouldn't know the difference between a square dance and a contra dance if we were right in the center of one getting yanked around by a partner.

So we asked our readers if they had any leads.

(It turns out, by the way, that you contra dance in lines across from a dancing partner. Whereas, square dancing is practiced in squares of four couples.)

For square dancing, readers suggested checking out RVA Square Dance, which organizes a monthly dance at Seventh Street Christian Church.

The contra dancing scene here seems a little smaller, but the Traditional American Dance and Music Society hosts regular dances.