Virginia pulls out of multistate voter compact

Virginia will no longer participate in a multistate data-sharing program aimed at keeping voter rolls up to date.

Why it matters: The bipartisan, under-the-radar program drew little attention until it fell in the crosshairs of "election integrity" conspiracy theorists.

Virginia's decision to join a handful of red states in leaving may be the biggest change to state election policy since Gov. Glenn Youngkin took office, writes the Virginia Mercury's Graham Moomaw.

What's happening: Youngkin's election commissioner, Susan Beals, raised concerns about the "confidentiality of voter information" in a letter last week informing the Electronic Registration Information Center that the state will no longer participate.

She also cited "controversy surrounding the historical sharing of data with outside organizations leveraged for political purposes" — an apparent reference to the release of anonymized data to researchers, which each participating state individually approved, per NPR.

The other side: Democrats have lambasted the decision, noting Virginia was a founding member under then-Republican Gov. Bob McDonnell.

They called it especially important in Northern Virginia, where moves across state lines are common.

Between the lines: Conspiracy theories aside, mainstream Republicans have chafed at a requirement that compact members reach out to eligible-but-unregistered voters identified by the database in a bid to maximize election participation.