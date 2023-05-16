Kings Dominion smoothed out one of its roughest rides

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

New track, who dis? Photo: Courtesy of Kings Dominion

Kings Dominion has tamed one of its roughest roller coasters.

What's happening: The Grizzly, which in its later years gave riders an experience akin to being repeatedly punched in the abdomen, reopened over the weekend with a brand-new track.

The changes significantly smooth out the ride, which was originally opened in 1982, per the park.

Zoom in: The "extensive renovations and retracking" maintain the all-wooden experience, the park says.