VCU's big new arts building gets green light

VCU is plowing ahead with a new landmark building on the corner of Broad and Belvidere despite a growing price tag.

What's happening: The Board of Visitors voted Friday to advance the project, approving a $253 million budget.

That's up from the $181 million estimated cost when the project was first proposed in 2019.

Officials blamed the cost increase on inflation and rising construction costs.

Why it matters: Belvidere and Broad is one of the most prominent intersections in the city.

VCU envisions the new building as a "front door" to its Monroe Park campus and a welcome counterpart to the highly stylized ICA, which is currently surrounded by drab parking lots.

The latest: CoStar announced an $18-million contribution to the project Friday.

What's next: VCU will still need the state, which is providing the bulk of the funding, to approve the increased costs.

If all goes well, VCU plans to break ground this fall, per Richmond BizSense.

The school hopes construction will wrap in 2027.

💸 Meanwhile, VCU's board approved a 3% tuition hike Friday and warned it still faces a potential $25 million budget shortfall in the coming fiscal year, per the Times-Dispatch.