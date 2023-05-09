Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

A rendering of the planned Diamond District development with the first phase outlined in red. Photo: Courtesy of City of Richmond (area highlighted by Axios)

City council members unanimously approved the largest development deal in the city's history last night.

What's happening: The plan to redevelop 67 acres of land around the Diamond and build a new baseball stadium is a go.

Why it matters: The deal calls for $2.4 billion in construction and is projected to generate a billion in new revenue for the city over the next 45 years, create a brand new neighborhood on Arthur Ashe Boulevard and fund the construction of a new baseball stadium.

What they're saying: Mayor Levar Stoney called it a "game-changer new development" in a statement after the vote.

Council members praised the inclusion of affordable housing, provisions requiring local employees for construction jobs and a minimum percentage of union labor.

Of note: Not a single person spoke in opposition to the proposal during Monday's public hearing.

It was a totally uncontroversial conclusion to a decadeslong debate over building a new ballpark.

What we're watching: The city says it's going to miss Major League Baseball's 2025 deadline for stadium upgrades, but city officials hope MLB will let the deadline slide once it sees a deal locked into place.

In a statement, the Flying Squirrels said they "look forward to continued momentum with respect to the design and construction of our long-awaited home."

What's next: Officials hope to break ground on the stadium in April 2024.

Construction is scheduled to wrap at the end of 2025, in time for the Squirrels to move in before their 2026 season begins.

💰 Meanwhile, the council adopted Stoney's budget proposal.