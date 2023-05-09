City Council approves Diamond District deal
City council members unanimously approved the largest development deal in the city's history last night.
What's happening: The plan to redevelop 67 acres of land around the Diamond and build a new baseball stadium is a go.
Why it matters: The deal calls for $2.4 billion in construction and is projected to generate a billion in new revenue for the city over the next 45 years, create a brand new neighborhood on Arthur Ashe Boulevard and fund the construction of a new baseball stadium.
What they're saying: Mayor Levar Stoney called it a "game-changer new development" in a statement after the vote.
- Council members praised the inclusion of affordable housing, provisions requiring local employees for construction jobs and a minimum percentage of union labor.
Of note: Not a single person spoke in opposition to the proposal during Monday's public hearing.
- It was a totally uncontroversial conclusion to a decadeslong debate over building a new ballpark.
What we're watching: The city says it's going to miss Major League Baseball's 2025 deadline for stadium upgrades, but city officials hope MLB will let the deadline slide once it sees a deal locked into place.
- In a statement, the Flying Squirrels said they "look forward to continued momentum with respect to the design and construction of our long-awaited home."
What's next: Officials hope to break ground on the stadium in April 2024.
- Construction is scheduled to wrap at the end of 2025, in time for the Squirrels to move in before their 2026 season begins.
💰 Meanwhile, the council adopted Stoney's budget proposal.
- Ultimately, the council members made minor tweaks to Stoney's proposal, moving $3 million in funding to fund a handful of small park and community projects.
- The council also voted to create a new five-person bureau, dubbed the Division of Neighborhood Support, dedicated to helping residents with city issues.
