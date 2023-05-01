Bigfoot has been spotted in Virginia 86 times going back to the 1970s, according to sightings reported to the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization.

Why it matters: We're just over a month away from the annual Virginia Bigfoot Conference, which takes place in June in Weyers Cave, a little town midway between Staunton and Harrisonburg.

Zoom in: Bigfoot has been spotted in nearly every part of Virginia, but sightings appear to dominate near the southwest part of the state, per the Bigfoot research org.

The closest sighting to Richmond came in June 2006 near Woodlake in Chesterfield County from a couple who reported a 7-foot-tall figure in the woods.

"This was so unreal, that I really hesitate to mention it. … It was a silvery-white, tall, vertical, slender thing with what [my wife] called "flowing" hair," according to the sighting report.

The most recent Virginia sighting was in November in Smyth County from a hunter who thought he stumbled upon a bear when it stood and walked away on two legs.

Zoom out: Washington State leads the nation in Bigfoot sightings, followed by Oregon.