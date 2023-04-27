58 mins ago - Business
Richmond woman sells terrifying dolls she makes in her basement
Most people try to get rid of creepy dolls. Dale Crenshaw makes them in her basement.
What’s happening: Crenshaw, a Midlothian resident who runs Basement Dolls, says she’s sold hundreds at oddity shows and, more recently, on Facebook Marketplace.
What they’re saying: “It’s a rather quirky market,” Crenshaw tells Axios.
- A former property manager, she said she got into the doll business full time over a year ago.
- The move was inspired by an antique doll her husband brought her as a joke, which she decided to dress up to make even creepier.
By the numbers: A teddy bear that looks like someone stole its kidney and left it in a ditch to rot for a decade goes for $50.
- A more conventional bloody clown baby named Street sells for $60.
