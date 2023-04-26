1 hour ago - Business

Virginia on display at iconic Sak's Fifth Avenue in NYC

Karri Peifer

Virginia Tourism is on Fifth Avenue in NYC. Photo: Courtesy of Luis Guillén for Saks Fifth Avenue

Virginia Tourism has taken over the iconic windows at Saks Fifth Avenue's flagship store in NYC for the next two weeks.

The campaign, Virginia Luxury Resort Collection, is a partnership between Sak's, Virginia Tourism and United Airlines to promote luxury travel destinations in the state.

  • The collection "features the very best of our state’s resorts and boutique properties that deliver a distinct type of elevated experience for today’s discerning traveler," said Rita McClenny, Virginia Tourism's president, in a statement.
