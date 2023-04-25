50 mins ago - News
DMV unveils new driver's licenses
The DMV is rolling out a new design for Virginia driver's licenses and ID cards.
What’s happening: Officials say the new credentials are harder to counterfeit.
- But they also highlighted all the new Virginia imagery included in the card, which is designed around a view of the Capitol rotunda.
- The design also features Virginia’s official insect, the Eastern Tiger Swallowtail butterfly, and the American Dogwood, the state flower.
What they’re saying: "The attractive design elements are actually layers of state-of-the-art security features," DMV commissioner Gerald Lackey said in a statement.
Of note: The old ones will remain valid until their expiration date. No need to rush to a DMV.
💭 Karri’s thought bubble: It took me 20 minutes to find the butterfly, but I still can't find the dogwood.
What’s next: DMV spokeswoman Jessica Cowardin says the agency plans to roll out digital IDs later this year.
