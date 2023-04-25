The DMV is rolling out a new design for Virginia driver's licenses and ID cards.

What’s happening: Officials say the new credentials are harder to counterfeit.

But they also highlighted all the new Virginia imagery included in the card, which is designed around a view of the Capitol rotunda.

The design also features Virginia’s official insect, the Eastern Tiger Swallowtail butterfly, and the American Dogwood, the state flower.

What they’re saying: "The attractive design elements are actually layers of state-of-the-art security features," DMV commissioner Gerald Lackey said in a statement.

Of note: The old ones will remain valid until their expiration date. No need to rush to a DMV.

💭 Karri’s thought bubble: It took me 20 minutes to find the butterfly, but I still can't find the dogwood.

What’s next: DMV spokeswoman Jessica Cowardin says the agency plans to roll out digital IDs later this year.