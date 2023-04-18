Richmond kicks off fashion week

When it comes to fashion, Richmond's style is unique, eclectic and vibrant, Jimmy Budd, co-founder and executive producer of RVA Fashion Week, tells Axios.

But mostly, it’s about confidence and a meshing of styles from boutique-bought pieces to thrift store finds.

Driving the news: RVA Fashion Week's spring event kicked off Monday and runs through Sunday.

The spring week focuses on luxury fashion by Richmond designers, while another week in the fall showcases streetwear.

Why it matters: The event, now in its 15th year, celebrates the people who work in Richmond's fashion industry, including designers, boutique owners, photographers and models.

Plus it showcases the way "Richmonders push the boundaries of style" and create their own unique look, Budd said.

RVA Fashion Week was started in 2008 by a group of students from VCU Arts' acclaimed fashion design and merchandising department.

Fall RVA Fashion Week 2022. Image: Courtesy of 20vsn Photography and Richmond Fashion Week

What they're saying: "The VCU School of the Arts … they're producing so much talent every year. The talent [in Richmond] is unbelievable," Budd said, adding that he was the lone UR kid to help launch the week.

Much of that talent will be on display all week in nightly fashion-focused events, including a boutique shopping event Saturday afternoon, and an awards gala Friday.

Student work is highlighted Tuesday with Girls For A Change at Thomas Jefferson High School, which features the work of the student fashion club, and Thursday with a show focusing on emerging VCU student designers.

The week culminates in the luxury couture Finale Show on Sunday, with "Richmond’s most influential designers."

Details: Venues, ticket prices and hours vary for each show. Visit rvafw.com for specifics and to find out what you should be wearing this year.