"Hamilton" shows to go on in Richmond after actors' strike averted

An actors' strike that could have disrupted the nearly two-week Richmond run of the Broadway musical "Hamilton," which opened in town on Tuesday, appears to have been averted.

Driving the news: The Actors’ Equity Association — the union that represents stage actors — and The Broadway League — which governs national Broadway tours — reached a tentative agreement yesterday on a new touring contract after months of negotiations, the union wrote in a news release.

Union members must vote to approve the contract to make it official.

Catch up fast: Touring performers have been working without a contract since February and voted April 4 to authorize a strike if a new agreement could not be reached, per a union news release.

Union members passed out leaflets to Richmond theater goers earlier this week as contract negotiations continued, WWBT reported.

The union was calling for wage and per-diem increases, which the guild argues has not kept pace with inflation.

"Hamilton" is scheduled to perform at the Altria Theater through April 23.