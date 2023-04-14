"Hamilton" shows to go on in Richmond after actors' strike averted
An actors' strike that could have disrupted the nearly two-week Richmond run of the Broadway musical "Hamilton," which opened in town on Tuesday, appears to have been averted.
Driving the news: The Actors’ Equity Association — the union that represents stage actors — and The Broadway League — which governs national Broadway tours — reached a tentative agreement yesterday on a new touring contract after months of negotiations, the union wrote in a news release.
- Union members must vote to approve the contract to make it official.
Catch up fast: Touring performers have been working without a contract since February and voted April 4 to authorize a strike if a new agreement could not be reached, per a union news release.
- Union members passed out leaflets to Richmond theater goers earlier this week as contract negotiations continued, WWBT reported.
- The union was calling for wage and per-diem increases, which the guild argues has not kept pace with inflation.
"Hamilton" is scheduled to perform at the Altria Theater through April 23.
More Richmond stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Richmond.