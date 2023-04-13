Richmond's Swine & Brine festival returns

Swine & Brine from Ardent Craft Ales is back for the first time since 2019.

The big picture: It's a mini food and beer festival that brings together multiple restaurants at one brewery in Scott's Addition to celebrate pork, seafood and beer.

Featured restaurants and dishes include chipotle BBQ roasted Rappahannock oysters from Rappahannock Oyster Co.; a Cambodian banh mi from Royal Pig; ZZQ's carnitas taco and an Ardent Cuban.

Buttermilk Bake Shop will have some desserts, Ardent is serving beer, cider and cava, and dogs and kids are welcome.

Details: Saturday, noon to 8pm at Ardent. Admission is free, beer tickets are $7 each and food prices vary.

What else is going on this weekend: Astronaut Leland Melvin will be at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture Saturday at 3pm to discuss his book "Chasing Space." Adult tickets for non-members are $10.