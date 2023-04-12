These are the richest people in Virginia

Jacqueline Mars, the granddaughter of the Mars Inc. candy founder, is once again the richest person in Virginia, according to Forbes' annual ranking of the world's wealthiest.

Driving the news: Forbes unveiled the World’s Billionaires List last week.

Why it matters: They're rich. And you're not.

Zoom in: The richest people in Virginia are involved in private equity, technology and candy. Billions of dollars' worth of candy.

Details: Jacqueline Mars has topped Virginia's list for more than a decade thanks to a family fortune built on Snickers, Twix and the Milky Way.

She's the 31st-wealthiest person on the planet — and the world's fourth-richest woman.

The 83-year-old lives in The Plains, about an hour west of D.C., and has an estimated worth of $38.3 billion.

Pamela Mars, Jacqueline's niece, is worth $9.6 billion and the second-wealthiest person in Virginia.

The Alexandria resident is the family's ambassador to the Mars pet food food division, which includes Pedigree and Whiskas.

Other Virginia billionaires include:

Winifred Johnson-Marquart, a Virginia Beach resident and heir to the S. C. Johnson company, which owns Pledge, Windex and Ziploc bags, $4.8 billion.

Daniel D'Aniello, co-founder of the private equity firm Carlyle Group and Vienna resident, $3.5 billion.

William Conway Jr., co-founder of Carlyle Group and McLean resident, $3 billion.

Steve Case, co-founder of the investment firm Revolution and AOL before that. He lives in McLean and is worth $1.4 billion.

George Pedersen, co-founder of defense contractor ManTech International and McLean resident, $1.3 billion.

Our thought bubble: Nearly all of these billionaires live in Northern Virginia, but we're sure they're house-hunting in Richmond right now.