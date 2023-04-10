Question: Why are there no fast-food restaurants at the airport?

Answer: It's a little bit twofold, Troy Bell, director of marketing for Richmond International Airport, tells Axios.

The Richmond airport currently operates under a "master concessionaire agreement," which means it contracts with one company that handles all of the restaurants and shops at the airport, Bell said.

Big fast-food chains, like McDonald's, usually operate under direct leases, meaning they and/or a franchisee would want to work with the airport directly on a lease.

Also, there's not really space for additional vendors in the two airport concourses inside the two TSA checkpoint areas.

Yes, but: RIC is in the early stages of looking into consolidating the checkpoint area into one, Bell said.

If that happens, and that's three or four years away if it does, it could create more space for new food or retail options. And, importantly, it would bring RIC's Applebee's inside the checkpoint area too. So stay tuned.

Karri's thought bubble: A nail salon — and a swanky lounge — would be great additions in this new, possible airport area.