Meet Ryan Odom, VCU's new men's basketball coach

VCU men's basketball team has a new coach.

Driving the news: Ryan Odom was introduced to fans and players at the Siegel Center last week, replacing former coach Mike Rhoades.

Here's what to know about the man who will lead the Rams' rebuild.

1. Virginia roots

Odom was born in North Carolina but grew up in Charlottesville. Odom has fond memories of Virginia, and of his time as a UVA ball boy while his father was an assistant coach there.

He played college ball at Hampden-Sydney, where he set the school's record for 3-pointers.

Eight years later, established in his coaching career, he came back to Virginia as an assistant at Virginia Tech.

What he's saying: "My career has surrounded Richmond in a lot of ways," Odom told WTVR last week.

2. Goodbye havoc?

Unlike the last two coaches, Rhoades and Will Wade, Odom never worked as an assistant for Shaka Smart and has no prior connection to VCU.

What's new: Odom will likely lead VCU's biggest diversion yet from the high-energy "havoc" playing style that kept fans on the edge of their seats.

3. History maker

Odom's five-year tenure at UMBC was hallmarked by one of the biggest upsets in March Madness history.

The intrigue: A win for a 16-seed over a No. 1 seed was thought to be virtually impossible in the men’s tournament until 2018 when Odom's Retrievers beat UVA 74-54.

What to watch: Most of the Rams' roster entered the transfer portal when Rhoades left. Odom will likely lead a vastly changed team.