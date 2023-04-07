Check out Richmond's million-dollar homes
If you're looking for a million-dollar home, you're in luck. There are currently a few dozen on the market in the Richmond area, per a Zillow search.
Why it matters: Despite a homebuying slowdown and continued elevated interest rates, home prices in the Richmond area are still rising.
- The median sales price for a single-family home in metro Richmond was $374,950 in February, up 7% year over year, per Richmond Realtors' data.
- And year-over-year prices have been up every month since the slowdown.
From an under-construction townhome in Libbie & Grove and a four-bedroom family house in suburban Chesterfield to a 25,739-square-foot estate on the river in Goochland, there's something for everyone in the $1 million-plus market.
Zoom in: Here are a few of the active local listings that have us drooling.
501 Rivergate Drive in Goochland, $9.5 million
Details: Eight bedrooms, 15 bathrooms and 11 fireplaces — and a pool house and river view.
113 Libbie Ave. in Libbie & Grove, $3.45 million
Details: Five bedrooms, 7 bathrooms, plus a pool, guest apartment and dog run.
2410 Kensington Ave. in the Fan District, $1.85 million
Details: This modern marvel may only have three bedrooms, but it also has its own rooftop deck and elevator.
