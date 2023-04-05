2 hours ago - News
Orangutan at the Richmond Zoo gets a breastfeed lesson
Zoe, a 14-year-old orangutan at the Metro Richmond Zoo, was struggling to breastfeed her newborn son.
- So the facility brought in a zookeeper who was a new mom herself for a live demonstration.
What they’re saying: “The whole time she just kept watching me curiously,” said Whitlee Turner, the zookeeper-turned interspecies lactation consultant.
- “She didn’t immediately breastfeed her baby, but she was definitely watching the whole time.”
Context: The zoo thinks Zoe struggled to breastfeed because she was orphaned from her own mom at 9 months.
- Her first baby, Taavi, had to be hand-raised by zookeepers, prompting the zoo to make the special preparations for her second child, which also included video of other orangutans caring for their young.
The bottom line: Zoe and her new baby, who is still unnamed, are doing well and continue bonding, per the zoo.
More Richmond stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Richmond.