New baby goats at Maymont

In celebration of Easter week and local schools' spring break, Maymont is hosting five new baby goats for a few weeks — and welcoming three baby chicks as permanent residents.

Driving the news: Blue, Daisy, PawPaw, Indie and Turk — all born over the winter — arrived this week on loan from a farm in Hanover and are now on view at the Maymont farm daily.

Three Brahma chicks, which hatched this week, will arrive Friday.

Why it matters: "For many in our community, a visit to Maymont may provide the first opportunity to see and interact with a live chicken or goat," executive director Parke Richeson said in a statement.

Maymont is open daily from 10am to 7pm, and for spring break, The Robins Nature Center and Maymont Mansion will be open daily until 5pm.