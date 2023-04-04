New baby goats at Maymont
In celebration of Easter week and local schools' spring break, Maymont is hosting five new baby goats for a few weeks — and welcoming three baby chicks as permanent residents.
Driving the news: Blue, Daisy, PawPaw, Indie and Turk — all born over the winter — arrived this week on loan from a farm in Hanover and are now on view at the Maymont farm daily.
- Three Brahma chicks, which hatched this week, will arrive Friday.
Why it matters: "For many in our community, a visit to Maymont may provide the first opportunity to see and interact with a live chicken or goat," executive director Parke Richeson said in a statement.
Maymont is open daily from 10am to 7pm, and for spring break, The Robins Nature Center and Maymont Mansion will be open daily until 5pm.
- And Dominion Energy Family Easter — with egg hunts, kids activities and food trucks — takes place Saturday from 9am to 3pm.
