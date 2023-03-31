The Richmond Symphony has a new dress code

The Richmond Symphony has a whole new casual look debuting this weekend.

Driving the news: The symphony is ditching the tux, tails and formalwear classical musicians are known for and embracing a black and blue combo designed for its musicians.

The new garb features extra, hidden pockets for reeds and rosins, wicking, natural fabrics and lighter layers — all designed with the musicians’ input and so they can put their whole bodies into the performance.