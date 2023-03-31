45 mins ago - News

The Richmond Symphony has a new dress code

Karri Peifer

The symphony's new concert wear. Image: Courtesy of James Loving

The Richmond Symphony has a whole new casual look debuting this weekend.

Driving the news: The symphony is ditching the tux, tails and formalwear classical musicians are known for and embracing a black and blue combo designed for its musicians.

The new garb features extra, hidden pockets for reeds and rosins, wicking, natural fabrics and lighter layers — all designed with the musicians’ input and so they can put their whole bodies into the performance.

  • Check out the full schedule of upcoming performances here.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Richmond.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Richmond stories

No stories could be found

Richmondpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Richmond.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more