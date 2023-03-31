Richmond's first mobile flower truck

There's a new mobile business popping up around town: Richmond Flower Truck, the city's first mobile flower bar.

Driving the news: Richmonder Logan Boyd launched Richmond Flower Truck last summer after she tried to book one for her daughter's birthday and found none exist locally.

Now the truck can be found at events all spring (including Saturday at PopUp RVA at The Diamond) and booked for private events.

How it works: Customers create their own arrangements, usually with one focal flower, some accent flowers and greenery. Flowers are priced per stem, so customers can choose how much to spend.

Boyd, a busy mother of three with a full-time job in insurance, wasn't looking to add to her schedule, but found she loves the creative outlet of working with flowers and the public at events — with her husband and kids in tow.

"My normal, everyday job isn't that exciting. Plus, I don't think anyone is ever angry around flowers," Boyd tells Axios.

What's next: The truck celebrates its one-year anniversary this summer, and Boyd is planning to launch workshops and candle making in celebration.