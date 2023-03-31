Richmond's first mobile flower truck
There's a new mobile business popping up around town: Richmond Flower Truck, the city's first mobile flower bar.
Driving the news: Richmonder Logan Boyd launched Richmond Flower Truck last summer after she tried to book one for her daughter's birthday and found none exist locally.
- Now the truck can be found at events all spring (including Saturday at PopUp RVA at The Diamond) and booked for private events.
How it works: Customers create their own arrangements, usually with one focal flower, some accent flowers and greenery. Flowers are priced per stem, so customers can choose how much to spend.
Boyd, a busy mother of three with a full-time job in insurance, wasn't looking to add to her schedule, but found she loves the creative outlet of working with flowers and the public at events — with her husband and kids in tow.
- "My normal, everyday job isn't that exciting. Plus, I don't think anyone is ever angry around flowers," Boyd tells Axios.
What's next: The truck celebrates its one-year anniversary this summer, and Boyd is planning to launch workshops and candle making in celebration.
