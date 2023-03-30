Irvo Otieno laid to rest in Richmond

Irvo Otieno's family and supporters called for justice and accountability at the 28-year-old’s funeral service Wednesday.

What’s happening: The Rev. Al Sharpton delivered the eulogy, telling attendees Otieno would serve as a reminder to anyone charged with caring for someone suffering a mental health crisis.

"Jesus said, 'I’ll make him a symbol where people all over the world who deal with mental health will check themselves,'" Sharpton said. "They’ll say, 'Remember what happened when Irvo got killed.'"

Catch up fast: Seven Henrico County sheriff's deputies and three employees of Central State Hospital are charged with second-degree murder in connection to Otieno's death in custody while handcuffed and shackled.

The funeral at First Baptist Church of South Richmond was attended by representatives of Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s office, City Council president Michael Jones and an array of local ministers.

What they're saying: Friends and family remembered Otieno as a star basketball player who was respectful, friendly and approachable.