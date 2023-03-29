The 3 bills Youngkin vetoed

Gov. Glenn Youngkin used his veto pen this week to stand up for the right to tow vehicles off private property.

What's happening: In this case, that also means allowing people to tow public utility and broadband service vehicles on maintenance calls.

State of play: Youngkin vetoed three bills — all authored by Democrats — and recommended amendments to 78 more.

His deadline to act on legislation passed by lawmakers last month was Monday at midnight.

Why it matters: This is Youngkin’s moment in the legislative sun and his one formal opportunity to put his mark on legislation.

Zoom in: The towing bill vetoed by Youngkin would have allowed utilities to leave their vehicles on private property while conducting maintenance as long as they weren’t there for more than 72 hours and weren’t blocking anything.

What they’re saying: “This bill violates the fundamental rights of property owners,” Youngkin wrote lawmakers. “As a cornerstone of our society, property rights must not be eroded for convenience or expediency.”

Meanwhile, a second bill vetoed by Youngkin would direct the Department of Transportation to study ways to address loud vehicles, which Youngkin called unnecessary.

And a third addressed grievance procedures for employees of the Department of Corrections. Youngkin said the change would be too burdensome.

Of note: Youngkin’s proposed legislative amendments addressed bills dealing with topics that ranged from public transit funding to hemp-based THC products.

On THC, he suggests relaxing a proposed ban on the sale of hemp products that contain more than 2mg of THC per package to address concerns that the legislation would also bar non-intoxicating CBD products.

On buses, he proposes amending a program intended to fund the electrification of public transit bus fleets, turning it into a crime prevention program instead.

The big picture: Youngkin signed 738 total bills.

What’s next: All of Youngkin’s proposed amendments and vetoes go before the legislature on April 12.