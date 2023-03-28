1 hour ago - News

Deadly fungus spreads in Virginia

Ned Oliver

A petri dish holding the yeast candida auris. Photo: Nicolas Armer/picture alliance via Getty Image

Virginia health officials are warning of a "concerning increase" in cases of a deadly fungus spreading in health care facilities.

What’s happening: Candida auris is emerging as a threat worldwide because of its resistance to antifungal treatments.

  • Officials blame poor infection prevention efforts in health care settings — a problem exacerbated by the pandemic, per the CDC.

What they’re saying: In a letter last week, acting state epidemiologist Laurie Forlano urged health care providers to make sure they are following infection prevention measures, including hand washing and patient screening.

By the numbers: Virginia reported 40 clinical cases last year, up from 15 in 2021.

  • Cases have continued rising this year, according to preliminary data, with the majority of cases reported in central and northern Virginia, per the Virginia Department of Health.

Of note: The CDC says the fungus generally does not pose a threat to healthy people, warning that people in long-term health care settings face the greatest risk.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Richmond.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Richmond stories

No stories could be found

Richmondpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Richmond.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more