Deadly fungus spreads in Virginia

Virginia health officials are warning of a "concerning increase" in cases of a deadly fungus spreading in health care facilities.

What’s happening: Candida auris is emerging as a threat worldwide because of its resistance to antifungal treatments.

Officials blame poor infection prevention efforts in health care settings — a problem exacerbated by the pandemic, per the CDC.

What they’re saying: In a letter last week, acting state epidemiologist Laurie Forlano urged health care providers to make sure they are following infection prevention measures, including hand washing and patient screening.

By the numbers: Virginia reported 40 clinical cases last year, up from 15 in 2021.

Cases have continued rising this year, according to preliminary data, with the majority of cases reported in central and northern Virginia, per the Virginia Department of Health.

Of note: The CDC says the fungus generally does not pose a threat to healthy people, warning that people in long-term health care settings face the greatest risk.