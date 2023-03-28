Deadly fungus spreads in Virginia
Virginia health officials are warning of a "concerning increase" in cases of a deadly fungus spreading in health care facilities.
What’s happening: Candida auris is emerging as a threat worldwide because of its resistance to antifungal treatments.
- Officials blame poor infection prevention efforts in health care settings — a problem exacerbated by the pandemic, per the CDC.
What they’re saying: In a letter last week, acting state epidemiologist Laurie Forlano urged health care providers to make sure they are following infection prevention measures, including hand washing and patient screening.
By the numbers: Virginia reported 40 clinical cases last year, up from 15 in 2021.
- Cases have continued rising this year, according to preliminary data, with the majority of cases reported in central and northern Virginia, per the Virginia Department of Health.
Of note: The CDC says the fungus generally does not pose a threat to healthy people, warning that people in long-term health care settings face the greatest risk.
More Richmond stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Richmond.