Richmond is one of the worst pollen cities

That warm weather we all finally got to enjoy over the weekend means spring is here — and so is allergy season.

Why it matters: Richmond is consistently one of the worst cities for pollen because we have so much of it, and this year's pollen season started earlier than usual thanks to a warm January and February, per the Washington Post.

Yes, but: While Richmond ranks in the top five for cities with the most pollen, we come in at No. 23 when it comes to the worst places to live with allergies, per a new report from the nonprofit Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America.

That's in part because we have more allergy doctors and a little less tree pollen than many other cities, the report found.

So it could be worse. We could be in this year's No. 1 worst allergy city: Wichita.