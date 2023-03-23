General Assembly's mass exodus could usher in generation of new leaders

It’s been a rolling retirement party at the state Capitol since lawmakers adjourned last month.

What’s happening: An astonishing 22 lawmakers, many of them longtime members serving in leadership, announced they will not seek re-election this year.

Between the lines: The departures are largely the result of the state’s new nonpartisan redistricting process, which for the first time redrew legislative districts without regard for protecting incumbent legislators.

As a result, many lawmakers found themselves paired in districts with other sitting lawmakers or drawn into unfamiliar (and often unfriendly) political territory.

On top of that, many of the departing lawmakers were well into their senior years and already eyeing the exits.

Why it matters: Especially in the Senate, the retirements have created vacancies in a range of leadership posts, creating an opening for a new generation to step up.

The departures also include a handful of more moderate lawmakers from both parties — including Republican Jill Vogel and Democrat Lynwood Lewis — which could make it more difficult for the closely divided chamber to reach compromises in coming years.

By the numbers: The nine members of the Senate who have said they won’t seek re-election represent just under a quarter of the chamber’s total members and have served a collective 231 years in the General Assembly.

The most senior (both in age and rank) is Democratic Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, who is 83 and was first elected in ’76.

What we’re watching: Who steps up to fill the leadership vacuum in the Senate.

On the Democratic side, the second and third highest ranking Democrats are Sens. Mamie Locke and Scott Surovell, both of whom are said to be interested in replacing Saslaw.

On the Republican side, Sens. Ryan McDougle and Mark Obenshain are seen as likely successors to Minority Leader Tommy Norment.

What’s next: More departures, and not necessarily voluntary.