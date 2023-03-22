Chesterfield County begins work on "urban village" with a sports park

A rendering of the Springline development. Image: Courtesy of Chesterfield County

Chesterfield County began demolition of the former Best Products store on Midlothian Turnpike near Chippenham Parkway yesterday — the first step toward building its massive Springline at District 60 development.

Why it matters: The county describes the 42-acre mixed-use development as an "urban village" that will bring very urban design principles, including a dense and walkable community, to the region’s largest county.

What's happening: Connecticut-based Collins Enterprises is developing the project, which will include a six-story, mixed-use building with 300 apartments and ground-floor commercial space, plus:

A 150,000-square-foot office building.

A festival-like common area for farmers markets and events.

A large sports tournament and entertainment venue.

Details weren't shared about the sports venue, but Richmond BizSense reports it will include two NHL-sized ice rinks.

Also in the works for future phases of the development: