Bubba Wallace's Block Party headed back to Richmond

Bubba Wallace at last August's event. Image: Courtesy of On Three Photography//Palette Group

Bubba’s Block Party is coming back to town for the second year to kick off NASCAR weekend at Richmond Raceway.

Why it matters: The free event is hosted by Bubba Wallace, one of the few Black drivers in NASCAR, and part of the sport's effort to promote fan diversity.

Wallace selected Richmond for the launch of the event last summer.

3,000 people attended the event last year, and registration maxed out within the first week.

What they're saying: "I’m thrilled to bring my block party back to Richmond this year. It’s important to make sure everyone feels welcome at the track," Wallace said in a statement.

Comedian Desi Banks will emcee the event, which includes live music by Backyard Band and The Art of Noise RVA, plus food trucks curated by Richmond Black Restaurant Experience.

There will also be video games, iRacing and live pit stop demonstrations.

Details: Bubba's Block Party is Friday, March 31 from 6-10pm at Virginia Credit Union Live! At Richmond Raceway.