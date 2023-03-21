52 mins ago - Things to Do

Bubba Wallace's Block Party headed back to Richmond

Karri Peifer

Bubba Wallace at last August's event. Image: Courtesy of On Three Photography//Palette Group

Bubba’s Block Party is coming back to town for the second year to kick off NASCAR weekend at Richmond Raceway.

Why it matters: The free event is hosted by Bubba Wallace, one of the few Black drivers in NASCAR, and part of the sport's effort to promote fan diversity.

  • Wallace selected Richmond for the launch of the event last summer.
  • 3,000 people attended the event last year, and registration maxed out within the first week.

What they're saying: "I’m thrilled to bring my block party back to Richmond this year. It’s important to make sure everyone feels welcome at the track," Wallace said in a statement.

Comedian Desi Banks will emcee the event, which includes live music by Backyard Band and The Art of Noise RVA, plus food trucks curated by Richmond Black Restaurant Experience.

  • There will also be video games, iRacing and live pit stop demonstrations.

Details: Bubba's Block Party is Friday, March 31 from 6-10pm at Virginia Credit Union Live! At Richmond Raceway.

