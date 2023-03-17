56 mins ago - Things to Do

3 St. Paddy's celebrations

Karri Peifer

The only way to celebrate. Photo: Mark Makela/Getty Images

If you want to celebrate St. Patrick's Day — and who doesn't? — these three Irish pubs always go big.

O'Toole's — both the Forest Hill and Midlothian locations are celebrating beginning at 11am today and with live music all night.

  • Forest Hill's parking lot will have tents up per usual. The bagpipers go on at 7pm.

Rare Olde Times kicks off the party at noon with live music all day ($5-$10 cover charge).

  • Just want some corned beef and cabbage or other Irish fare without the headache? It's doing takeout-only Irish meals from 11:30am-6pm.

Rosie Connolly's Pub — from 11 am to midnight, Rosie's is celebrating in Shockoe Bottom with green beer, traditional food and Irish dancing.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Richmond.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Richmond stories

No stories could be found

Richmondpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Richmond.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more