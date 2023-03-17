The only way to celebrate. Photo: Mark Makela/Getty Images

If you want to celebrate St. Patrick's Day — and who doesn't? — these three Irish pubs always go big.

O'Toole's — both the Forest Hill and Midlothian locations are celebrating beginning at 11am today and with live music all night.

Forest Hill's parking lot will have tents up per usual. The bagpipers go on at 7pm.

Rare Olde Times kicks off the party at noon with live music all day ($5-$10 cover charge).

Just want some corned beef and cabbage or other Irish fare without the headache? It's doing takeout-only Irish meals from 11:30am-6pm.

Rosie Connolly's Pub — from 11 am to midnight, Rosie's is celebrating in Shockoe Bottom with green beer, traditional food and Irish dancing.