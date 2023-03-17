56 mins ago - Things to Do
3 St. Paddy's celebrations
If you want to celebrate St. Patrick's Day — and who doesn't? — these three Irish pubs always go big.
O'Toole's — both the Forest Hill and Midlothian locations are celebrating beginning at 11am today and with live music all night.
- Forest Hill's parking lot will have tents up per usual. The bagpipers go on at 7pm.
Rare Olde Times kicks off the party at noon with live music all day ($5-$10 cover charge).
- Just want some corned beef and cabbage or other Irish fare without the headache? It's doing takeout-only Irish meals from 11:30am-6pm.
Rosie Connolly's Pub — from 11 am to midnight, Rosie's is celebrating in Shockoe Bottom with green beer, traditional food and Irish dancing.
