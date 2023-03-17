Soft opening: Big Wife's Mac n' Cheese

A new macaroni and cheese spot recently enticed me away from the boxed stuff.

What's happening: The owners of Old Original Bookbinder's Seafood & Steakhouse — a restaurant that sounds so fancy it has never occurred to me to even consider dining there — opened Big Wife's Mac n' Cheese about a month ago on Arthur Ashe Boulevard in Scott's Addition.

The take-out only shop is decorated with happy-looking noodle characters and nothing costs more than $12.

Much more my speed.

Photos: Ned Oliver/Axios

I tried the buffalo mac, which comes with hot chicken, gorgonzola and hot sauce.

My wife got the Greek wedding, which comes with tomato, olive, pepperoncini, onions, artichoke & feta.

The bottom line: Both were a creamy, gooey delight that lived up to their steak-house pedigree.

I especially liked the tang of the pepperoncini in the Greek bowl (and it was nice to have some vegetables in the mix).

Yes, but: I did end up feeling a little lazy getting take-out pasta instead of spending the 12 minutes boiling it at home and mixing up a simple cheese sauce.