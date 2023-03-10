2 hours ago - Politics
Virginia and Maryland governors call for basketball showdown for FBI HQ
While Virginia officials were in Washington making their final pitch for the FBI's new headquarters, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore floated a new approach to deciding which state should land the project.
- One-on-one basketball.
What's happening: The federal government is trying to decide between Springfield, Virginia, and two sites in Maryland.
- And the debate between the two states has gotten a bit tense as a decision nears, as leaders from both states fight over selection criteria laid out by the feds, which assigns weights to everything from transportation equity to racial equity.
Driving the news: Enter Moore's suggestion Thursday to settle the dispute on the basketball court instead, which was accompanied with a video of the governor sinking a shot.
- Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a former college basketball player himself, was ready with his own video of himself making a shot.
- "Game on," he wrote.
Yes, but: Is the game actually on?
- Youngkin’s press secretary declined to comment: “Would refer you back to the tweet for the time being,” she said.
