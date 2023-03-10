2 hours ago - Politics

Virginia and Maryland governors call for basketball showdown for FBI HQ

Ned Oliver

Screenshot: @GovWesMoore/Twitter

While Virginia officials were in Washington making their final pitch for the FBI's new headquarters, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore floated a new approach to deciding which state should land the project.

  • One-on-one basketball.

What's happening: The federal government is trying to decide between Springfield, Virginia, and two sites in Maryland.

  • And the debate between the two states has gotten a bit tense as a decision nears, as leaders from both states fight over selection criteria laid out by the feds, which assigns weights to everything from transportation equity to racial equity.

Driving the news: Enter Moore's suggestion Thursday to settle the dispute on the basketball court instead, which was accompanied with a video of the governor sinking a shot.

  • Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a former college basketball player himself, was ready with his own video of himself making a shot.
  • "Game on," he wrote.

Yes, but: Is the game actually on?

  • Youngkin’s press secretary declined to comment: “Would refer you back to the tweet for the time being,” she said.
