VCU’s chance at making March Madness

VCU Rams guard Nick Kern Jr. (24) celebrates on the court. Photo: Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

VCU’s men’s basketball team crushed the regular season, finishing top of their conference last week

Why it matters: We may have a hometown team on the bracket when March Madness starts next week.

What's happening: VCU is now going to the school's conference tournament, the Atlantic 10 Tournament. They're the first seed and get to skip the first two rounds.

They’ll go straight to the quarterfinals today at 11:30am against No. 8 Davidson at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Watch on USA Network or stream at NBCSports.com.

Zoom in: The winning Atlantic 10 team heads to the NCAA Tournament. But VCU’s only won the A-10 tournament once in 11 years.

Context: VCU has made it to March Madness twice in the last five seasons.

The Rams' famous Final Four appearance was in 2011.

Reality check: Short of winning the A-10, (which wraps up Sunday) VCU’s path to the Big Dance is trickier. They’d have to secure an invite to the tournament on Selection Sunday (which airs Sunday at 6pm on CBS).

The bottom line: Some analysts think the Rams won’t make March Madness if they don’t win the A-10, despite their great season.