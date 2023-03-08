50 mins ago - Things to Do

"Free Mind" by Tems was the top song Shazamed in Richmond last year

Maxwell Millington

Photo: Manny Carabel/Getty Images

"Free Mind" by Nigerian singer Tems was the most Shazamed song in Richmond in 2022. Released in 2020, the certified Gold record is currently charting No. 1 in Billboard's US Afrobeats category.

The big picture: Axios' Erin Davis identified songs Shazamed in Richmond more often than anywhere else in the U.S.

How it works: The top 100 most-Shazamed songs were identified by data provider Chartmetric for 96 cities around the U.S.

  • Axios compared the song rankings in each city to the average rank of those songs in the 95 other U.S. cities.
Data: Chartmetric; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals
By the numbers: "Free Mind" ranked 39 spots higher in Richmond compared to the rest of the country.

Between the lines: The study also found each city's top 10 most Shazamed artists and and top five most Shazamed music genres.

Richmond's top 10 artists were: YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Drake, Lil Baby, 21 Savage, Lil Durk, Future, The Weeknd, Moneybagg Yo, Gunna, Megan Thee Stallion.

The top five genres Shazamed in Richmond were hip-hop/rap, pop, R&B/soul, rock and alternative.

