"Free Mind" by Tems was the top song Shazamed in Richmond last year

"Free Mind" by Nigerian singer Tems was the most Shazamed song in Richmond in 2022. Released in 2020, the certified Gold record is currently charting No. 1 in Billboard's US Afrobeats category.

The big picture: Axios' Erin Davis identified songs Shazamed in Richmond more often than anywhere else in the U.S.

How it works: The top 100 most-Shazamed songs were identified by data provider Chartmetric for 96 cities around the U.S.

Axios compared the song rankings in each city to the average rank of those songs in the 95 other U.S. cities.

Data: Chartmetric; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

By the numbers: "Free Mind" ranked 39 spots higher in Richmond compared to the rest of the country.

Between the lines: The study also found each city's top 10 most Shazamed artists and and top five most Shazamed music genres.

Richmond's top 10 artists were: YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Drake, Lil Baby, 21 Savage, Lil Durk, Future, The Weeknd, Moneybagg Yo, Gunna, Megan Thee Stallion.

The top five genres Shazamed in Richmond were hip-hop/rap, pop, R&B/soul, rock and alternative.