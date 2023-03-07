Richmond creature cams to watch in 2023

Spring is here, and that means it's time for livestreams of local wildlife living their wildest lives (basically just building nests and watching their eggs).

Here are a few you can peep in your office downtime — without leaving your laptop.

Richmond Falcon Cam: The Falcon Cam sits atop the Riverfront Plaza building downtown, streaming a peregrine falcon pair. It’s been running since 2017.

The first eggs are expected around late March, per the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources.

Until then, viewers can watch the pair court each other, share "prey items" and apparently "repeatedly bow to one another."

RVA Osprey Cam: The Osprey cam has been going strong since 2017. The nest is over the James River (between the T. Tyler Potterfield Memorial and Manchester bridges), and viewers love it — especially for springtime egg hatching or year-round nest building.

TBT to 2020 when the birds of prey snagged a Kroger apron — complete with nametag — to add to the nest.

The Shad Cam: Save the date for later in spring for the longest-running creature cam in Richmond, per DWR.