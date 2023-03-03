Check out this kinetic sculpture at ICA

It turns out there's something kind of mesmerizing about watching two rings of tape spinning in perpetual motion.

What's happening: This sculpture, by New York artist Žilvinas Kempinas, sits at the center of the VCU Institute for Contemporary Art's newest exhibit, "So It Appears."

The exhibit runs through July 16, and admission to the museum is free.

What they're saying: "The abstract, conceptual and minimalist forms of the art works in the exhibition carry stories of incarceration, injustice, enslavement, the invisibility of migrants, environmental racism, and sonic warfare, among other themes," per the museum.

Of note: The museum also recently installed a new work in its three-story window overlooking the intersection of Broad and Belvidere.

"McLean," by artist Navine G. Dossos, is an abstract, brightly colored chronicle of news coverage detailing the disappearance and murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

