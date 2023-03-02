Virginia's tiny medical marijuana program

Virginia's medical marijuana program is up to 55,000 patients as of last month, according to new statistics released by the Virginia Board of Pharmacy.

Yes, but: That's still very small compared to similar programs in other states.

And it's far less than the 200,000 patients medical operators predicted.

By the numbers: The figure represents about 0.6% of Virginia's population.

By comparison, the country's largest medical marijuana program in Oklahoma counts 9% of the population as patients, per the Marijuana Policy Project.

And most mature programs in states where recreational sales are illegal have registered more than 2% of the populations as patients.

Catch up fast: The first medical marijuana dispensaries in Virginia opened a little over two years ago.