1 hour ago - News
Virginia's tiny medical marijuana program
Virginia's medical marijuana program is up to 55,000 patients as of last month, according to new statistics released by the Virginia Board of Pharmacy.
Yes, but: That's still very small compared to similar programs in other states.
- And it's far less than the 200,000 patients medical operators predicted.
By the numbers: The figure represents about 0.6% of Virginia's population.
- By comparison, the country's largest medical marijuana program in Oklahoma counts 9% of the population as patients, per the Marijuana Policy Project.
- And most mature programs in states where recreational sales are illegal have registered more than 2% of the populations as patients.
Catch up fast: The first medical marijuana dispensaries in Virginia opened a little over two years ago.
- And with retail recreational sales on hold indefinitely, the state's medical program looks like it will be the only outlet to legally purchase the drug for the foreseeable future.
More Richmond stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Richmond.