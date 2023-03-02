Cheap Richmond flights for spring break 2023

If you're looking for spring break plans, Breeze Airways has a deal for you — but you have to buy tickets by Sunday night.

The low-cost carrier is offering discounts on direct flights to 11 destinations for travel between April 4 and May 23.

Richmond-area schools' spring break is April 3-7.

One-way destination deals include $39 tickets to Charleston, $49 to Tampa and New Orleans, $110 to Vegas and $129 to San Francisco.

Check out all the deals here.

Pro tip: Fly out Tuesday and back Friday for the best deal.