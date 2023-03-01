Carnival is offering twice as many cruises out of Norfolk this year

Carnival Magic in Norfolk. It's the big ship. Photo: Courtesy of Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line is doubling down on cruises out of Norfolk and ramping up for year-round operations beginning in 2025.

Why it matters: Richmonders will have more opportunities to go from their living room to a Caribbean beach in just two days — without a passport or any airline headaches.

What's happening: The Florida-based cruise line announced in November that it's doubling the cruises it offers out of Norfolk this year and lengthening its season from two to six months a year.

The expansion is the first step toward year-round cruises.

What they're saying: "[Year-round service out of Norfolk] is a big deal. Every travel agent was ecstatic about that," Louisa-based travel agent Rhonda Reinhardt tells Axios.

Cruises are extremely popular right now, Reinhardt said.

Travelers see value in the all-inclusive price, especially when it means not paying for airfare — or dealing with flight delays and cancellations that plagued the industry last year.

Skipping the flight doesn't necessarily mean a trip is cheaper, but airfare is expensive right now, she added.

Carnival has been running cruises out of Norfolk since 2002, but usually only offering around eight trips a year in May and October.

Zoom in: For 2023, Carnival is offering 16 trips from May through October, including:

Five or six days to the Bahamas and back starting at $449 per person.

Four to six days to Bermuda and back, starting at $549.

Eight days to the Eastern Caribbean, with options including stops in Puerto Rico, Turks and Caicos and the Dominican Republic, starting at $639.

An October cruise to New England and Canada was available but is now full.

Worth noting: Carnival will pause Norfolk operations next year to upgrade the port for its 2025 year-round operations, per the Virginian-Pilot.

And tickets are on sale now for winter 2025.

The bottom line: Caribbean vacations from Richmond are about to be a lot easier.