How to tell a Richmonder anywhere

Bobby Ukrop with Ukrop's president Scott Aronson and his family at the Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10K. Photo: Courtesy of Ukrop's

Tell us you’re from Richmond without telling us you’re from Richmond.

We’ll start: Show up anywhere wearing this shirt.

Why yes, that is a Ukrop's Rainbow Cookie T-shirt — apparel that actually exists.

While outsiders look at Richmond and only think of the Civil War and cheap real estate, we Richmonders know the thing that really defines us is our obsession with a grocery chain that's been closed for nearly 15 years.

The shirt pays homage

to Ukrop's beloved Rainbow Cookies, of course, which became an instant classic after the store introduced them in 1976, especially because every kid in the store got a free one. We've yet to see one in the wild, but Ukrop's sells them online or at Ukrop's Market Hall.

But what are your best ways to tell people you're from Richmond without telling them?