20 mins ago - Politics

Richmond mayor Levar Stoney's under-the-radar marriage

Ned Oliver

Photo: Courtesy of Levar Stoney

Mayor Levar Stoney tied the knot Thursday with Brandy Washington — one year and a day after the pair announced their engagement.

What's happening: Stoney and Washington kept the ceremony a secret until Friday, when he shared wedding photos on social media.

What we're hearing: Stoney did not share any details beyond the date (we see you leaving us on read in your Instagram messages, mayor).

  • But sources tell Axios the couple held a small ceremony in Charleston.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Richmond.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Richmond stories

No stories could be found

Richmondpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Richmond.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more