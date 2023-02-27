Richmond mayor Levar Stoney's under-the-radar marriage

Mayor Levar Stoney tied the knot Thursday with Brandy Washington — one year and a day after the pair announced their engagement.

What's happening: Stoney and Washington kept the ceremony a secret until Friday, when he shared wedding photos on social media.

Washington, a native Richmonder, works in regulatory affairs at Altria, per her Linkedin profile.

What we're hearing: Stoney did not share any details beyond the date (we see you leaving us on read in your Instagram messages, mayor).