Rep.-elect Jenn McClellan's winning margins

Data: Virginia Department of Elections; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

It turns out the third time was definitely not the charm for Republican Leon Benjamin.

What's happening: Democratic state Sen. — now Rep.-elect — Jenn McClellan beat Benjamin by 50 points in Tuesday's special election.

That's 20 points better than the late Don McEachin did against Benjamin last November.

And it included victories in Republican strongholds like Dinwiddie County.

What they're saying: No one expected Benjamin to win, but the race was being watched as one of the country's first post-midterm special congressional elections.

The New York Times' Nate Cohn noted some encouraging signs for Democrats, calling it the first time in a while that "Democrats have overperformed in such a diverse district."

Yes, but: Don't read too much into low Republican turnout, said University of Mary Washington political science professor Stephen Farnsworth.

"The Republican prospects were widely recognized as dim, which would have been a disincentive to participate," he said. "That being said, the McClellan campaign didn't act like this was a coronation. They worked the special election very aggressively."

What's next: Another snap election to fill McClellan’s seat in the Senate.