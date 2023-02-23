15 mins ago - Politics
Rep.-elect Jenn McClellan's winning margins
It turns out the third time was definitely not the charm for Republican Leon Benjamin.
What's happening: Democratic state Sen. — now Rep.-elect — Jenn McClellan beat Benjamin by 50 points in Tuesday's special election.
- That's 20 points better than the late Don McEachin did against Benjamin last November.
- And it included victories in Republican strongholds like Dinwiddie County.
What they're saying: No one expected Benjamin to win, but the race was being watched as one of the country's first post-midterm special congressional elections.
- The New York Times' Nate Cohn noted some encouraging signs for Democrats, calling it the first time in a while that "Democrats have overperformed in such a diverse district."
Yes, but: Don't read too much into low Republican turnout, said University of Mary Washington political science professor Stephen Farnsworth.
- "The Republican prospects were widely recognized as dim, which would have been a disincentive to participate," he said. "That being said, the McClellan campaign didn't act like this was a coronation. They worked the special election very aggressively."
What's next: Another snap election to fill McClellan’s seat in the Senate.
- The special election is set for March 28.
- To meet a Monday filling deadline, Democrats say they’ll hold a firehouse primary Sunday to nominate a candidate for the deep-blue district. (No word yet from Republicans.)
- So far, Del. Lamont Bagby, Del. Dawn Adams and Democratic Party official Alexsis Rodgers have announced runs.
