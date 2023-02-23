Scoop: Carytown's new ABC store should open Sunday

The new Carytown ABC store is next to Torchy's Tacos and across from CVS. Photo: Karri Peifer/Axios

Richmond's top grossing ABC store is closed — at least for the next few days as it moves to new digs.

The booze authority is moving its Carytown location from 10 N. Thompson St. to 20 S. Nansemond St., diagonally across the street and into the Publix-anchored shopping center.

The Thompson store closed Wednesday at 5pm, and the new location is expected to open Sunday.

Why it matters: Carytown ABC outsells every other liquor store in the Richmond region and ranked No. 6 in the state in sales last year.

"[Last year], the store ... realized a net profit of $2,232,170," Valerie Hubbard with ABC tells Axios.

Details: The store had been on Thompson since 1974, and ABC made the move because it needed more space.

The new location is more than 1,000 square feet bigger than the old one.

Shoppers can expect better displays for easier shopping, plus an exposed ceiling and improved lighting, Hubbard said.

What we’re watching: Who might fill that vacant ABC space. Ellwood Thompson’s grocery store, which is adjacent to the store and has in the past taken over vacant storefronts in that strip, tells Axios it's not looking to expand at this time.