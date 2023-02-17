Richmond restaurant news: Sidecar Lounge is open and Mamma 'Zu building saved

The Cobra Fang is one of the many fun, funky cocktails at the newly opened Sidecar. Image: Courtesy of Sidecar

Big dining news this week, folks: Adarra restaurant is moving into the pandemic-shuttered Mamma 'Zu space, saving the Oregon Hill institution from apparently certain demolition to make way for apartments, per BizSense.

What's happening: Adarra owners Randall and Lyne Doetzer announced this week they're moving their 4-year-old, award-winning Basque cuisine restaurant from Jackson Ward to 501 S. Pine St., after they do a full renovation of the space.

Why it matters: Mamma 'Zu — a beloved Italian eatery for nearly 30 years — was probably the most traumatic pandemic casualty in Richmond dining.

But the Doetzers are two of only a handful of local restaurateurs that have the chops to return the spot to its foodie glory.

Before opening Adarra, the couple spent more than decade working their way through some of the most notable restaurants in town. Randy was in the kitchen, and Lyne perfected hospitality in the front of the house.

Then they both fell in love with Spanish cuisine and biodynamic wine, as is displayed nightly at Adarra. So stay tuned for this big move.

In other news: 🍦 Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams — the beloved Columbus, Ohio, chain — opened its first Richmond location in Carytown.

To check out this weekend: 🍹 Sidecar Cocktail Lounge is now open in Midlothian, just off Robious Road at the Chesterfield and Powhatan line.

The rum bar opened last week with a mid-century Miami theme and a cocktail-heavy menu.

You find rum-drinks, specialty drinks, classics, rum flights and wine and beer, plus a small plate menu of pork tacos, chicken satay and a pineapple and ham flatbread.

Sidebar is adjacent to — and shares a kitchen and ownership with — Toast Winterfield. It has a concept similar to the Buffords’ now-closed Hutch restaurant and Mix lounge in the Gayton Shopping Center.