GreenCity announces ASM as its arena operator

ASM Global, one of the largest venue management companies in the world, will operate the 17,000-seat GreenCity Arena when it opens in Henrico County, county and development officials announced yesterday.

Why it matters: The location, just off of I-95 and midway between D.C. and Raleigh, will make the arena an attractive stop for touring shows along the East Coast, Liam Thornton with ASM said Monday.

ASM noted GreenCity would be part of an I-95 concert corridor from Boston to Miami with venues including the Capital One Arena in D.C., the Wells Fargo Center in Philly, TD Garden in Boston and the Barclays Center in New York.

Image courtesy of GreenCity Partners and ASM Global

Yes, but: None of those venues booked the two biggest concerts announced this year: Beyonce and Taylor Swift. Madonna is playing just two.

State of play: The arena, which is expected to open in 2026, is the centerpiece of the $2.3 billion GreenCity development in the works in Henrico.

The mixed-use project is designed around environmental sustainability and will include hotels, retail space, 2,400 housing units, trails and parks.

The developers believe it will be the greenest arena in the country, which will help attract top acts, said GreenCity Partners principal Michael Hallmark.

ASM Global should be a familiar name to Richmonders. It currently manages Altria Theater, the Dominion Energy Center, the Bon Secours Training Center and John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville.