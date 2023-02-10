Richmond's newest doughnut shop, Diablo Doughnuts, is now open

Diablo Doughnuts is now open Wednesday-Sunday, 6am-2pm. Image: Courtesy of Diablo Doughnuts RVA

Richmond's newest doughnut spot, Diablo Doughnuts RVA, opened this week at 1090 Virginia Center Parkway, just down the road from the now-closed Virginia Center Commons mall.

Diablo serves freshly made doughnuts with funky names in a shop with tattoo roots.

Why it matters: Richmonders love doughnuts and tattoos almost as much as we love Duke's Mayo and Ukrop's fried chicken.

Richmonders Scott and Carrie Rose quit their day jobs last year to open Diablo Doughnuts, the Richmond branch of the Baltimore shop founded in 2015 by Scott's brother Mike Roslan, a former tattoo artist.

Flavors include: