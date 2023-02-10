2 hours ago - Food and Drink
Richmond's newest doughnut shop, Diablo Doughnuts, is now open
Richmond's newest doughnut spot, Diablo Doughnuts RVA, opened this week at 1090 Virginia Center Parkway, just down the road from the now-closed Virginia Center Commons mall.
- Diablo serves freshly made doughnuts with funky names in a shop with tattoo roots.
Why it matters: Richmonders love doughnuts and tattoos almost as much as we love Duke's Mayo and Ukrop's fried chicken.
Richmonders Scott and Carrie Rose quit their day jobs last year to open Diablo Doughnuts, the Richmond branch of the Baltimore shop founded in 2015 by Scott's brother Mike Roslan, a former tattoo artist.
Flavors include:
- 🦄 Unicorn Farts — a yeast doughnut with vanilla glaze tossed in Fruity Pebbles.
- 🦀 Captain Chesapeake — with caramel and sprinkled with Old Bay.
- 😲 Panty Dropper — glazed in maple syrup and topped with bacon.
- 🎉 Raspberry Birthday — a vanilla cake doughnut with buttercream, fresh raspberries and rainbow sprinkles.
